Robstown ISD superintendent contract extended to 2025

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Robstown Independent School District Board of Trustees voted during a special meeting to extend Superintendent, Dr. José H. Moreno’s contract.

His contract was extended to the 2024-2025 school year.

Dr. Moreno was hired with Robstown ISD on August 22, 2018.

According to the school district, under his leadership, RISD improved its letter grade, bringing the district to a “B” rating according to the Texas accountability system.

President of the Board, Lori Flores-Garza commented, “The amount of dedication and commitment to Robstown ISD Dr. Moreno exemplifies daily is outstanding. His leadership is the reason our district is continuing to move in the right direction. As a board, we feel the amount of progress made with the uncertainties at hand is remarkable. The way he and his team deal with the hardships has been in the best interest of all stakeholders. We look forward to continuing on the path with Dr. Moreno and his team to inspire life-long learning by providing limitless opportunities for student success.”

