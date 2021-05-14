Watch
Police honored today by The Waterford Corpus Christi

KRIS file photo.
Members of the Corpus Christi were honored during Police Week at The Waterford.
Posted at 5:52 PM, May 14, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local law enforcement was honored in a special way on Friday.

The Waterford at Corpus Christi held a lunch and dash for the Corpus Christi police.

It's in honor of Police Week, celebrated every May to honor police for all they do to keep the community safe.

"We appreciate everything they do every day," said Velma Garcia Tamez, executive director of The Waterford Corpus Christi. "You know, you and I go to work and we think we're going to make it home, of course, there are things that happen, but a police officer every day puts their life on the line and we can't forget that."

Police who stopped by were treated to brisket sandwiches, chips, cookies and goodie bags made by residents there.

They were also given a police officer's prayer to keep with them to let them know the community is behind them.

