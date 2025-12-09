CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The weather here in the Coastal Bend has been a lot more pleasant, so now would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter. You could help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Let us introduce you to Zeus — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Zeus (A385034) is a male brown-and-black German Shepherd. He is 2 years old, is neutered, weighs 70.10 lbs., and is about 2 years old. Zeus does have a positive heartworm status, but with a bit of tender love and care, he can make a full recovery.

Zeus' first day at CCACS was on Nov. 17, 2025, and the staff has had the opportunity to get to know Zeus better.

"Zeus loves treats. Zeus is fearful and anxious when meeting new people," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Zeus is dog-friendly and enjoys running around the play yard. Go visit Zeus and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

