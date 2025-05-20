CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The first day of Summer is June 20, 2025, and now would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter to go on outdoor adventures with. You could also help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Zero — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Zero (A374284) is a male white American Pit Bull Terrier currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. He is about one year old, weighs roughly 43.30 lbs., and is neutered.

Zero has been at the shelter since May 12, 2025, and the staff has had the opportunity to test him in play group with other dogs.

"Zero is friendly and social with staff, enjoying all the attention. He loves running around the play yard," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Zero is also pretty smart, knows how to walk on a leash, and loves treats. He is looking for a home with a big backyard so he can

run like the wind.

Go visit Zero and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A374284 [24petconnect.com]