CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Spring is just 37 days away and now would be an ideal time to adopt a dog from your local animal shelter to go on adventures with — and you can also help save a life!

Allow us to introduce Yzma; she is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Yzma (A362832) is a female, brown, and black German Shepherd Dog and Labrador Retriever mix. She is approximately 1 year, 2 months old, and weighs about 36.3 lbs.

Yzma's first day at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services was Dec. 17, 2023, and the staff has had the opportunity to get to know Yzma.

"Yzma was tried in playgroup and made it in. She was tolerant of those in the group while they all played around her. At times she would show interest in playing and run around but then would stop," stated Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Yzma has been super friendly and social with the staff and often seeks their attention.

"Yzma likes to take treats from staff when given and likes to run around the yard," stated Perez.

According to the staff, Yzma has a heartworm status below detectable limits. She has all her age-appropriate vaccines, is microchipped, and is spayed.

Go visit Yzma and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!