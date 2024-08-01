CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The animal shelters in South Texas are overcapacity, and now would be the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter. You could save a life!

Allow us to introduce Waffles — the KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week!

Waffles (A369760) is a female tan Labrador mix that weighs about 37.3 lbs. and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

Waffles has been at Corpus Christi Animal Control Services for a while, and the staff has had an opportunity to get to know her better.

"Waffles was tried in playgroup and made it in. She was anxious at first but, after some time, became playful and social with those in the group," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist

at CCACS.

According to the staff at CCACS, Waffles came into the shelter with two other dogs.

"Waffles is very friendly but is hesitant. She is still learning how to walk on a leash. Waffles loves playing in water, treats, and attention from staff," added Perez.

Go visit Waffles and all the other available pets from Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

