CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The new year has officially kicked off, and now would be the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter to begin 2026! You could also help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Vixen — she is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Vixen (A385331) is located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. She is a female brown Rhodesian Ridgeback and Redbone Coonhound, about 3 years old, weighs 58.20 lbs., and is spayed.

Vixen's first day at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services was Dec. 5, 2025, and the staff have had the opportunity to get to know her more.

"Vixen is anxious around new people but warms up with time. She is dog-friendly but prefers attention to keep to herself," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Vixen is a smart girl and knows how to walk on a leash. Go visit Vixen and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

