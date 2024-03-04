CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — There are 16 days left until Spring, and now would be a perfect time to adopt a pet from Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. You could help save a dog's life and help get them off the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce you to Vanessa! She is this week’s KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week.

Vanessa (A364201) is a female black and white German Shepherd dog mix. She is about one year and one month old and weighs approximately 53 lbs.

Vanessa is spayed and has a heartworm status below detectable limits. Her first day at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services was Feb. 2, 2024.

"Vanessa was tried in playgroup and made it in. She was playful and social with everyone in the group, loving to run around and play," said CCACS Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at Animal Care Services.

Vanessa has been friendly and social with the staff and loves to get any attention she can get. She also seems to know basic commands such as “sit."

"Vanessa likes to take treats when given," added Perez.

The staff says Vanessa also has all her age-appropriate vaccines and is microchipped.

Go visit Vanessa and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday 1p.m to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A364201 [24petconnect.com]

