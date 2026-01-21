The City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services reminds the community that adoption saves lives, creating space for the facility to help more animals in need while giving deserving pets like Vader the loving homes they deserve. With that being said, now would be the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter!

Let us introduce you to Vader — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week!

Vader has been located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services since Dec. 2, 2026, and the staff have had the chance to get to know him better.

Vader (A331136) is a male black-and-white Boxer mix. He is 6 years old, neutered, weighs 50.5 lbs., and has a heartworm status below the detectable limit.

"Vader is dog-friendly and loves attention from staff. He enjoys running around the yard and playing with tug toys," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Vader loves treats and knows how to sit and give paw!

Go visit Vader and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A331136 [24petconnect.com]

