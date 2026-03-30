Now would be the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter to spend more time outdoors with. You could also help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Ulta — she is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Ulta (A386611) is a white-and-brown female Alaskan Husky mix. She's about 2 years and 1 month old, weighs 51.5 lbs., is spayed, and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

She's currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care and has been there since Feb. 17, 2026. The staff has had a chance to get to know her more.

"She is friendly with staff and new people and did well with volunteers when they bathed her," stated Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Ulta participated in the Doggy Day Out program and did great! She enjoys running around the yard and playing with toys. She is playful and friendly with other dogs.

Go visit Ulta and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A386611 [24petconnect.com]

CCACS/KRIS 6 News

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