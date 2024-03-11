CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — All the animal shelters in the Coastal Bend are overcrowded, and now would be the perfect time to adopt a dog or cat from your local pet shelter.

Let us introduce Trevor, this week’s KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week.

Trevor (A363757) is a male, black and white American Pit Bull Terrier and Labrador Retriever.

He is approximately 7 months old, has a heartworm status below the detectable limit, weighs 33.6 lbs., and is neutered.

Trevor has been at the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services since Feb. 26, 2024. The staff has had the opportunity to get to know Trevor a little bit more.

"Trevor has been dog tested and made it into the playgroup. He is anxious at first but opens up and is social with other dogs," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at CCACS.

Trevor has been social and friendly with the staff and he likes any attention he can get. He also loves getting treats as a reward.

"Trevor loves attention and is very treat-motivated," added staff.

Trevor was so happy, wagging his tail, and was very accepting of other pets while at off-site events.

According to the staff, Trevor is still learning to walk on a leash.

Go visit Trevor and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A363757 [24petconnect.com]