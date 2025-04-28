CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It's no secret that our animal shelters are overcapacity, so it would be the best time to adopt a pet from the Corpus Christi Animal Control Services. You could help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Tayberry — she is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Tayberry is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Tayberry (A375802) is a black-and-white female German Shepherd Dog mix. She is about 7 months old, spayed, has an unknown heartworm status, and weighs roughly 26.9 lbs.

Tayberry's first day at Corpus Christi Animal Control Services was March 26, 2025 and the staff has had the opportunity to get to know her.

"Tayberry has been dog tested and enjoyed running along with other dogs in the play yard," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Tayberry is friendly and social with staff and enjoys all the attention.

Tayberry is shy at first, but she has a lot of energy and enjoys playing with her stuffed animals. She is also very intelligent and knows how to sit on command.

Go visit Tayberry and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

CCACS/KRIS 6 News

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A375802 [24petconnect.com]

