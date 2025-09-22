CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Today is the first day of Fall, making it the perfect time to adopt a pet from Corpus Christi Animal Control Services and enjoy more outdoor adventures together. You could also help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Meet Sweets — she is our KRIS 6 Pet of the Week. Sweets (A331755) is a female brown and white 12-year-old Labrador Retriever mix. She is about 12 years old, is spayed, weighs 35.2 lbs., and has tested positive for heartworms.

She has been located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Service since Sept. 2, 2025.

"Sweets prefers cuddles and pets instead of treats. She tends to feel anxious when meeting new people, but she slowly becomes more comfortable," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Sweets is a bright girl, and she knows how to walk on a leash. She is looking for her retirement home where cuddles and naps are encouraged! Sweets is ready to steal your heart and find her perfect forever home.

Go visit Sweets and all the other pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A331755 [24petconnect.com]

