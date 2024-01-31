CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Spring is just 49 days away and now would be a great time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter.

Allow us to introduce you to Sweetie; she is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week!

Sweetie (A362690) is a 1-year-old Plott Hound Mix, weighs about 29.8 lbs., and she is spayed. Sweetie has all her age-appropriate vaccines, is microchipped, and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

According to Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services, Sweetie was tried in the playgroup program and made it in.

"She was anxious at first. But after some time she opened up some and became social with those in the group — showing more interest in wanting to interact with females than males and showing some dominant behavior," stated Perez.

Sweetie has been very friendly with the staff, but at times she shows some anxiousness with humans.

"Sweetie takes some time to warm up to new people but will take treats when they are given," added Perez.

Go visit Sweetie and all the available pets Monday through Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!