CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The first day of the fall season was Sunday, Sept. 22, and now is the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter. You could help save a precious life!

Allow us to introduce Stella — she is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Stella is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Stella (A371738) is a tan and black Labrador Retriever mix. She is approximately 2 years old, is spayed, and weighs 33.1 lbs.

Stella's first day at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services was Aug. 21, 2024, and the staff had an opportunity to get to know her better.

"Stella is very friendly and social with staff. She is initially shy but becomes social and runs around with other dogs once comfortable in the playgroup," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

According to the CCACS staff, Stella loves playing in the water, eating treats, and getting attention from everyone at the shelter.

Go visit Stella and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

