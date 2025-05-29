CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Now is the perfect time to adopt a cat from your local animal shelter. You can help reduce the population of homeless cats and help save a life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Splenda — she is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Splenda (A379405) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. Splenda is a female white and black American Shorthair. She weighs about 6.96 lbs and has an unknown heartworm status.

Splemda's first day at CCACS was March 19, 2025, and the staff has had the opportunity to get to know Splenda more. Splenda is shy but is slowly opening up to the staff. The staff is giving her extra love and attention to help her gain confidence.

She is looking for a quiet retirement home and a loving owner.

Go visit Splenda and all the other available pets from Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A379405 [24petconnect.com]