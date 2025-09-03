CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — With many shelters currently overcapacity, now is the perfect time to adopt a pet from Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. You could help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Snow Brite — she is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Snow Brite (A279041) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. Snow Brite is a brown 9-year-old female American Staffordshire Terrier mix, weighs about 21.5 lbs, is spayed, and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

Snow Brite's first day at CCACS was August 9, 2025, and the staff have had the opportunity to get to know her a bit more.

"Snow Brite is friendly with staff and other dogs. She tends to feel anxious when meeting new people, but she slowly becomes more comfortable," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Snow Brite is a smart girl and is still learning to walk on a leash.

Go visit Snow Brite and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A279041 [24petconnect.com]