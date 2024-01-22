Pet of the Week: Shimmer

Posted at 10:17 AM, Jan 22, 2024

Spring is just 58 days away and now would be the perfect time to adopt a pet to explore the outdoors with. Shimmer is the KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week and she is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. Shimmer (A361741) is a female, white and black American Staffordshire Terrier mix. She is 5 years old, and weighs 55.2 lbs. However, she unfortunately has tested positive for heartworms. Shimmer's first day at CCACS was Dec. 07, 2023, and the staff at CCACS has had the opportunity to get to know Shimmer since she has been at the shelter. "Shimmer was tried in playgroup. She was playful, friendly, and social with those in the group," stated Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at CCACS. According to staff, Shimmer came into Animal Control with other dogs as well. "Shimmer has been friendly and social with the staff, liking to take treats from staff," added Perez. Go visit Shimmer and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you! https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A361741 [24petconnect.com] CCACS/ KRIS 6 News

