CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It's no secret that the animal shelters are overcapacity here in the Coastal Bend, so now would be the best time to adopt a pet to go on outdoor adventures with. You could help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Let us introduce you to our KRIS 6 Pet of the week — Severus.

Severus ( A377245) is a black and white male Labrador Retriever. He weighs 62.0 lbs., is neutered, and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

"Severus loves playing with toys and getting treats. He knows how to sit, shake, and walk on a leash," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Severus feels anxious when first meeting new people and dogs. With the right owner, Severus can open up and let his personality shine!

Go visit Severus and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A377245 [24petconnect.com]