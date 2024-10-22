CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — You know the saying, adopt, don't shop! Every month, dozens of dogs are euthanized in the Coastal Bend, and by adopting from your local animal shelter, you could literally save a little life!

Allow us to introduce Scooby — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week!

Scooby is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care, located at 2626 Holly Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78415.

Scooby (A372240) is a brown and white German Pinscher. He is approximately 9 months old, weighs 39.9 lbs., and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

Scooby has been at the shelter since September 7, 2024, and the staff has had a chance to get to know him a lot more.

"Scooby may be hesitant at first, but he slowly becomes more comfortable, enjoying the affection from staff and liking any attention he receives," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Scooby made it into the playgroup and was able to play with other dogs just fine.

"Scooby starts off as anxious but gradually becomes sociable with other dogs," added Perez.

Scooby loves treats and has a great time playing with toys. He is a pretty smart boy and is currently learning to walk on a leash!

Go visit Scooby and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A372240 [24petconnect.com]