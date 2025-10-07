CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The fall season is in full swing, and now would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter to spend more time outdoors. You could also help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Let us introduce you all to Sally — she is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Sally (A383674) is a spayed female black and white Labrador Retriever. She is approximately 6 months old, spayed, weighs 22 pounds, and has an unknown heartworm status.

"Sally loves playing in water and running around the play yard with her pals. She tends to feel anxious when meeting new people, but slowly becomes more comfortable," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Sally is a pretty smart girl! She knows how to sit, walk on a leash, and she loves treats.

Go visit Sally and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A383674 [24petconnect.com]

