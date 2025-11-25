Everyone knows the animal shelters are overcapacity here in the Coast Bend, so now would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local dog pound. You could help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Ruru — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Ruru (A349498) is a brown-and-black Black Mouth Cur. He is about 3 years old, weighs 33.7 lbs., is neutered, and has a heartworm test result below the detectable limit.

Ruru's first day at CCACS was Nov. 11, 2025, and the staff have had the opportunity to get to know Ruru more.

"Ruru loves cuddles. Ruru is fearful at first, but after a while, becomes a complete cuddle bug," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

He is a smart dude and knows how to walk on a leash. Ruru is dog-friendly and likes to sniff around in the yard.

Visit Ruru and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A349498 [24petconnect.com]