CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The clocks "spring forward" by one hour in less than two weeks, so now would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local shelter for outdoor adventures. You could also help save a precious life from off the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Ronnie — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Ronnie (A377725) is located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care. He is a male white and black American Pit Bull Terrier mix. He's about 2 years old, weighs 38.2 lbs, and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

Ronnie's first day at CCACS was Feb. 4, 2025, and the staff had the opportunity to get to know him better.

CCACS/KRIS 6 News

"Ronnie is dog-friendly and loves running around the play yard. He has been friendly with staff and loves attention," said Matilda Perez,

Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Ronnie is very energetic and still learning to walk on a leash. Ronnie loves to get belly rubs and is extremely social with the staff.

Go visit Ronnie and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A377725 [24petconnect.com]