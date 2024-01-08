Pet of the Week: Riley

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The weather has been great for outdoor adventures and now would be the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local shelter. You could help save a life!

This beautiful girl Riley is the KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week and she is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Riley (A362818) is a female, brown brindle Australian Shepherd mix. She is about 9 months old, weighs about 24.1 lbs, and has an unknown heartworm status. Her first day at Animal Control was Dec. 16, 2023, and Riley made it into the playgroup.

"She was social and playful with those in the group liking to run around. When in the play yards Riley liked to jump in and out of the pools," stated Jakquelynne Shepheard, Live Release Coordinator for CCACS.

Riley has been friendly with the staff but does need some time to open up first. Riley is learning to walk properly on a leash and learning basic commands such as "sit."

Riley participated in the Doggy Day Out program as well and received a great progress report from a volunteer.

“She was kind of fearful being around a lot of people at Half Price Book Store at times, but did really well walking at Cole Park,” stated Riley's volunteer.

Go visit all the available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A362818 [24petconnect.com]