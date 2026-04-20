CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The weather has been pleasant in the Coastal Bend and now would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter. You could also help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Let us introduce Queenie — she is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Queenie is a brown-and-white female American Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is about 5 years old, weighs 35.2 lbs., is spayed, and has been friendly with the staff.

Queenie (A386384) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. She has been there since Feb. 4, 2026, and the staff has had a chance to get to know her more.

"Queenie enjoys treats, playing with toys, and running around the play yard. She knows simple commands like 'sit' and walks on a leash with some pulling," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

She loves attention and belly rubs from the staff!

Go visit Queenie and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A386384 [24petconnect.com]

CCACS/KRIS 6 News

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