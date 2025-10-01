CORPUS CHRISIT, Tx — The fall season is here, and now would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter to go on more outdoor adventures with. You could also save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Let us introduce Punk — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Punk (A383397) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

He is a brown and black Labrador Retriever mix. He is about 5 months old, weighs about 24.8 lbs., is neutered, and has an unknown heartworm status.

Punk's first day at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services was Aug. 8, 2025, and the staff has had the opportunity to get to know him more.

"Punk prefers treats instead of toys. He tends to feel anxious when meeting new people, but slowly becomes more comfortable," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Punk is the last puppy of his litter to find a home!

Go visit Punk and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A383397 [24petconnect.com]

