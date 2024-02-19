Pet of the Week: Pumpkin

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Animal Services is currently at full capacity so adopting an animal would be perfect at this time to make room for incoming strays.

Allow us to introduce Pumpkin — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week. He is currently located at the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services and has been there since Oct. 15, 2023.

Pumpkin (A360566) is a brown brindle and white male Labrador Retriever mix. He is approximately 7 months old, weighs 33.3 lbs., is neutered, and has a heartworm status below the detectable limits.

The staff at CCACS has had the opportunity to spend time with Pumpkin and get to know him more.

"Pumpkin was tried in playgroup and made it in. He was playful and social with those in the group," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist with CC Animal Care Services.

CCACS staff says Pumpkin can be shy at times but he loves to receive attention.

"Pumpkin is anxious at first but has been social and friendly with staff taking treats when given," added Perez.

Go visit Pumpkin and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A360566 [24petconnect.com]