CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It's almost that time for the Fall season, which means more time to spend outdoors with your furry best friend. Now would be an ideal time to adopt a pet from Corpus Christi Animal Control Services. You could also help save a life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Post — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week. Post is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Post (A382765) is a male black and white Labrador Retriever mix. He is 8 months old, neutered, with a heartworm status below detectable limits, and weighs approximately 36.20 lbs.

His first day at Corpus Christi Animal Control Services was July 14, 2025, and the staff has had some time to get to know Post.

"Post is friendly with the staff and other dogs. He loves running around the yard, eating treats, and playing in water," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Post is a very smart boy and he is still learning to walk on a leash and sit on command.

Go visit Post and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A382765 [24petconnect.com]