CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The first day of Spring is coming up on March 20, which means warmer weather is on the way. Now would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter to spend more time outdoors with — you could also help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Let us introduce you to Pepper — she is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week!

Pepper (A386047) is a spayed female weighing 44.4 pounds. She is a white-and-black 4-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier.

The staff at the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services says Pepper has been at the shelter since Jan. 20, 2026, and that they have had a chance to get to know her better.

Pepper loves running around the play yard and enjoys car rides, treats, and walking on a leash. She does well with kids and loves meeting new people. Her heartworm status is below detectable limits.

Pepper has participated in the shelter's Doggy Day Out program, which gives dogs a chance to spend time outside the shelter with volunteers. Staff describes her as gentle and polite when meeting new people. She loves attention and enjoys being outside, making her a great companion for frequent hikes and walks.

Visit Pepper and other available pets at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you! More information about Pepper is available at https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A386047 [24petconnect.com]

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!