CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The local shelters are overcapacity, so now would be the best time to adopt a pet from the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. You could help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Oso — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week. Oso is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Oso (A382399) is a male black and brown Rottweiler. He is 2 years and 1 month old, weighs 66.10 lbs., and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

Oso's first day at CCACS is June 18, 2025, and the staff has had the opportunity to get to know him.

"Oso is friendly with the staff and other dogs. He loves running around the play yard and is very active," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Oso enjoys playing in water, getting pets, and eating treats.

Go visit Oso and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A382399 [24petconnect.com]