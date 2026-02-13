CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Spring is coming around the corner, and now would be the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter. You could go on more outdoor adventures, and you could also help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Onyx — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Onyx (A364843) is a black and white male German Shepherd Dog. He is about 3 years old, weighs 42.2. lbs., is already neutered, and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

Onyx has been at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services since Jan. 21, and the staff have had the opportunity to get to know him more.

"Onyx has been friendly with staff and other dogs. He loves to play with toys and run in the play yard," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Onyx is a smart fellow and he knows how to sit on command.

Go visit Onyx and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A364843 [24petconnect.com]

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!