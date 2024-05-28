Pet of the Week: Oddie

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — June 21 is the first day of Summer and now would be the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter to spend time outdoors with. You could also help save a life!

Allow us to introduce you to Oddie! He is this week’s KRIS 6 Pet of the Week and is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. He has been at the shelter since April 24, 2024, and the staff has had time to get to know Oddie.

Oddie (A367318) is a tan and white male Black Mouth Cur. He is about 8 months old, is neutered, and weighs approximately 35.5 lbs. Oddie's heartworm status is below detectable limits, according to staff.

"Oddie is fearful and anxious when first meeting new dogs. After a while, he begins to open up and is extremely dog-friendly," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Oddie was fostered for a couple of days as well.

"He does well with children and other dogs in the home. Oddie loves to lay down on the couch and does well with baths and car rides," said a volunteer from CCACS.

Oddie is anxious at first, but after some time, he begins to open up and loves to take treats from staff.

Go visit Oddie and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A367318 [24petconnect.com]