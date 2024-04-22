Pet of the Week: Norma

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It's no secret that South Texas has a problem with stray animals, especially dogs, and that is why it is very important to adopt from your local animal shelter. You can help save a life!

Allow us to introduce Norma. She is this week’s KRIS 6 Pet of the Week and she is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Norma (A366681) is a female brindle Australian Cattle Dog Mix.

She is about 1 year old, weighs 33 lbs., and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

Norma's first day at CCACS was April 6, 2024. According to the staff at CCACS, Norma is anxious at first but opens up and is friendly and social with other dogs.

"Norma has been friendly and social with staff, liking any attention she can get," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at CC Animal Care Services.

Norma is very smart, and she walks well on a leash, loves attention, and plays with tennis balls. Norma gets overly excited at times, and she loves to show her knowledge of basic commands such as "sit" and "lay down."

Go visit Norma and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

