CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first day of Spring is coming up on March 20, and now would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter to go on more outdoor adventures with. You could also help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Nimbus — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week. Nimbus is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Nimbus (A369733) is a male red and white Labrador Retriever. He is about 7 years old, weighs 72 lbs., is neutered, and unfortunately, tested positive for heartworms. With proper care and attention, Nimbus can make a full recovery.

His first day at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services was Feb. 24, 2026, and the staff has had a chance to get to know Nimbus more.

"Nimbus loves running around the play yard. Nimbus enjoys playing with toys and jumping in the water," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi.

Nimbus is a pretty smart fellow, and he knows how to walk on a leash.

Go visit Nimbus and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A369733 [24petconnect.com]

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!