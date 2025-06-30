Pet of the Week: Mulberry

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Today is the last day of June, and now would be the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter to go on Summer adventures with. You could also save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Let us introduce Mulberry — the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week. This charming 9-month-old German Shepherd Dog mix is ready to find his forever home, and he just might be the perfect companion for you.

Mulberry (A375800) is a male Black and White German Shepherd Dog Mix. He weighs about 42.6 lbs., is neutered, and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

Mulberry's personality shines as brightly as his playful spirit! This handsome boy may get anxious at times, but he is friendly with all the staff and finds comfort in their company. He enjoys running around the playground, soaking up the sun, and of course, playing fetch. Nothing makes him happier than getting some loving pets and indulging in tasty treats.

The staff at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care recommends potential adopters come to visit Mulberry and see his affectionate nature for themselves. Whether you are an experienced pet owner or a first-time adopter, Mulberry is eager to find a loving family that will cherish him.

Go visit Mulberry and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A375800 [24petconnect.com]