Watch Now
CommunityPet of the Week

Actions

Pet of the Week: Mobey

Pet of the week: Mobey
CCACS/ KRIS 6 News
Pet of the week: Mobey
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It's no secret that the animal shelters in South Texas are overcapacity. Now would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter because you could help save a life!

Allow us to introduce Mobey — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Mobey (A372422) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. Mobey is a brown and white American Foxhound mix. He is neutered and is approximately 9 months old.

His first day at Corpus Christi Animal Control Services was Sept. 12 and the staff has had the opportunity to get tot know Mobey.

"Mobey is very friendly and social with staff. Mobey is friendly with other dogs and loves to run around the play yard," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Mobey loves cuddles and treats, according to the staff. Mobey is a very smart pup and is still learning how to walk on a leash.

Go visit all our available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A372422 [24petconnect.com]

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hispanic Heritage Month