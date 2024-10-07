CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It's no secret that the animal shelters in South Texas are overcapacity. Now would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter because you could help save a life!

Allow us to introduce Mobey — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Mobey (A372422) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. Mobey is a brown and white American Foxhound mix. He is neutered and is approximately 9 months old.

His first day at Corpus Christi Animal Control Services was Sept. 12 and the staff has had the opportunity to get tot know Mobey.

"Mobey is very friendly and social with staff. Mobey is friendly with other dogs and loves to run around the play yard," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Mobey loves cuddles and treats, according to the staff. Mobey is a very smart pup and is still learning how to walk on a leash.

Go visit all our available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A372422 [24petconnect.com]

