CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — We are on the third day of summer, and now would be the best time to adopt a pet to go on outdoor adventures with. You could also help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Mello — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week. Mello is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Mello (A381762) is a Brown and Black 9-month-old male German Shepherd Dog mix. Mello is weighing in at a healthy 36.4 pounds and has an unknown heartworm status, as it is below detectable limits.

Mello's first day at Corpus Christi Animal Control Services was May 29, 2025, and the staff has had time to get to know him more.

"Mello is friendly with the staff and other dogs. He loves running around the play yard and is very active," said Matilda Perez,

Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

The staff at CCACS also says Mello enjoys playing in water, getting pets, and eating lots of treats.

Go visit Mello and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A381762 [24petconnect.com]