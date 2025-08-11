CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The last day of Summer is coming up on September 22, and now would be the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter to spend more time outdoors with. You could also help save a life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Maude — she is this week's KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Maude is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. Her first day at CCACS was April 11, 2025, and the staff has had a chance to get to know Maude more.

Maude (A380190) is a female black and white Labrador Retriever mix. She is about 7 months old, is spayed, weighs 26.6 lbs., and has a heartworm status below detectable limits. Maude is anxious when meeting new people.

"She's friendly with other dogs. Maude loves running around the yard and eating treats," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations at City of Corpus Christi Specialist at Animal Care Services.

Visit Maude and the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A380190 [24petconnect.com]