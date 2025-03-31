CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Spring is here, and now is the best time to adopt a pet from Corpus Christi Animal Control Services. You could help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Maleficent — she is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week!

Maleficent (A378639) is a female Brown Brindle and Black Cane Corso. She is about 3 years old, is spayed, and weighs 94.5 lbs.

Maleficent's first day at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services was March 24, 2025.

Unfortunately, Maleficent tested positive for heartworms, but with the proper care, she can be cured and live a happy life.

"Maleficent is playful with other dogs. Maleficent is friendly and social with staff, enjoying the attention," said Matilda Perez

Community Relations Specialist with the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Maleficent has a lot of energy, loves splashing in the water, and enjoys playing with her dog friends.

Go visit Maleficent and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

CCACS/KRIS 6 News

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A378639 [24petconnect.com]

