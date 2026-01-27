CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Warmer weather is right around the corner, and now would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter. You could also help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Let us introduce you to Major Speckl — he is the KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week!

Major Speckl (A240746) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. He is a black-and-white German Shepherd, about 12 years old, and weighs 54.80 lbs.

"Major Speckl prefers cuddles and pets instead of treats. He tends to feel anxious when meeting new people, but he slowly becomes more comfortable," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Major Speckl is a pretty smart fellow and knows how to walk on a leash. He is currently in a foster home and is looking for his retirement home, where cuddles and naps are encouraged.

Go visit Major Speckl and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

Major Speckl enjoys lounging, resting comfortably, and being near his people. He’s the kind of dog who makes a house feel warm just by being there.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!