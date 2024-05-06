CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services has been filled to capacity, and now would be a vital time to adopt a pet to free up some much-needed space at the facility.

Allow us to introduce you to Lottie — she is this week’s KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Lottie is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services and has been there since April 3, 2024.

Lottie (A366512) is a female, tan and white German Shepherd Dog mix. She is about 2 years old, has her age-appropriate vaccines, and her heartworm status is below detectable limits.

The staff has had an opportunity to get to know Lottie since she has been at the shelter. Lottie was dog tested in a playgroup with other dogs.

"She was fearful and anxious at first but then became friendly and playful with other dogs," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at CC Animal Care Services.

Lottie let staff take her out of her kennel for playgroup as well.

"She was very anxious and fearful, but she began to come out of her shell and was playful and seeking attention from the staff," added Perez.

Lottie loves water and loves to play in it, so she would make the perfect beach buddy!

Go visit Lottie and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

