CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Any time is the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local shelter

because you could help save a life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Legolas — he is the KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week!

Legolas (A365707) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. Legolas is a male, white, and black German Shepherd Dog and Siberian Husky mix.

According to CCACS staff, he is approximately 4 years old, is neutered, and weighs about 47.1 lbs. The staff said Legolas has tested below detectable limits for heartworms.

Legolas' first day at CCACS was April 5, 2024 and the staff has had the opportunity to get to know him and test him in the playgroup with other pups.

"Legolas is anxious at first but then after some time began to open up and was social with other dogs," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at CC Animal Care Services.

Legolas was taken for a 'Doggy Day Out' to the beach and loved walking by the water.

"He also walks very well on a leash and loves treats," added staff.

Legolas has been friendly and social with staff.

Go visit Legolas and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

