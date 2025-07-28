Pet of the Week: Johnna

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — There's no doubt that animal shelters in South Texas are overcrowded, and now is the best time to adopt a pet from Corpus Christi Animal Control Services.

Let us introduce you to Johanna — she is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Johanna (A380192) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Johanna is a Black and White female Labrador Retriever mix. She's about 6 months old, weighs 24.20 lbs, is spayed, and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

Her first day at CCACS was April 11, 2025, and the staff has had the opportunity to get to know her a little more.

"Johnna is friendly with the staff and other dogs. She loves running around the yard and getting belly rubs," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Johnna loves getting pets and eating treats as well.

Go visit Johnna and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A380192 [24petconnect.com]

