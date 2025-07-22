CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The animal shelters in the Coastal Bend are overcrowded and now would be the best time to adopt a pet from the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. You could help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Jessie — she is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Jessie is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Jessie (A381232) is a black female Labrador Retriever Mix. She is about 7 months old, weighs 34.60 lbs, is spayed, and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

Jessie's first day at CCACS was May 9, 2025, and the staff has had the opportunity to get to know her more. Also, Jessie is currently in foster care and doing well with kids in the home.

"She loves running around the yard and is sunbathing. Jessie loves going for walks, getting pets, and eating treats," said Matilda Perez

Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Go visit Jessie and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 pm. You may find the paw-fect companion for you! To adopt Jessie, please email us at livereleaseteam@cctexas.com to set up a meet and greet.

