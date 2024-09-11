CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Coastal Bend's animal shelters are overcapacity, and now would be the perfect time to adopt a dog from Corpus Christi Animal Control Services. You could help save a life!

Let us introduce Jerry — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Jerry (A371055) is a male tan and black German Shepherd Dog mix. He is approximately 2 years and 2 months old.

Jerry weighs 58.2lbs and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

According to the staff at CCACS, Jerry is very friendly and social.

"Jerry was tried in playgroup and made it in. He was playful and social with those in the group," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

He loves running around the yard with other dogs and playing in the water.

Jerry is very smart, knows how to walk on a leash, and does well on car rides.

Go visit Jerry and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A371055 [24petconnect.com]

