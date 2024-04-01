CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Adopting a pet is a life-changing decision, and by adopting a dog from your local animal shelter, you can help save a life.

Allow us to introduce Hyoostus; he is this week’s KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week.

Hyoostus (A365691) is a black and white male Labrador retriever mix. He is about 1 year and 7 months old and is neutered. He weighs approximately 58.2 lbs. and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

According to the staff at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services, Hyoostus has been at the shelter since March 15, 2024, and they have had an opportunity to spend more time with him.

Hyoostus has been dog-tested and made it into the playgroup.

"He is anxious at first but opens up and socializes with other dogs. Hyoostus has been social and friendly with staff, liking any attention he can get. He also loves getting treats," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at Animal Care Services.

The staff says Hyoostus loves attention from humans and is very treat- motivated.

Hyoostus also loves to play in the yard, especially with tennis balls. He is still learning to walk on a leash but is progressing very well.

Go visit Hyoostus and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A365691 [24petconnect.com]

