CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The clocks went forward one hour on Saturday, and now our days will be longer. This would be the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter and go to the park or beach with it. You could also save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Hutto — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Hutto is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services, at 2626 Holly Road.

Hutto (A378289) is a male, brown, Black Mouth Cur mix. He is roughly 2 years and 1 month old, weighs 47.2 lbs, and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

Hutto's first day at CCACS was Feb. 22, 2025 and the staff has had the opportunity to get to know him more.

The staff dog tested Hutto to see if he gets along well with other pets.

"Hutto is dog friendly and loves running around the play yard. He has been friendly with staff and loves attention," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Hutto enjoys sunbathing and running in the play yard and loves to get lots of attention.

Go visit Hutto and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A378289 [24petconnect.com]