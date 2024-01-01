Pet of the Week: Hutch

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The start of the new year is upon us and now would be the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter because you could save a life!

This handsome boy Hutch is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week and he is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Hutch (A362500) Black Brindle, male American Staffordshire Terrier mix.

He is about 6 years old, weighs 49.3 lbs, and has an unknown

heartworm status. Hutch's first day at CCACS was Dec. 12, 2023, and the staff has had the opportunity to get to know Hutch.

"Hutch was tried in playgroup and made it in. He was playful and social with everyone in the group," said Live Release Coordinator, Jakquelynne Shepheard.

Hutch has been friendly and social with the staff and likes to take treats when given but does show some anxious behavior. He rather just cuddle with his favorite person.

"Hutch walks well on a leash. It has been reported that when inside his kennel Hutch shows some territorial reactivity with dogs but once outside his kennel he calms down," added Shepheard.

Go visit Hutch and visit all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A362500 [24petconnect.com]

