CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Cooler temperatures are just around the corner, and now would be a great time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter to go on more outdoor adventures with. You could also help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Let us introduce you to our KRIS 6 Pet of the Week — Harmony.

Harmony (A384358) is a black-and-white female German Shepherd mix. She is about 3 years old, weighs 38 lbs., is spayed, and has a heartworm test result below the detectable limit.

Harmony has been at the shelter since Oct. 10, 2025, and the staff have had the opportunity to get to know her more.

"Harmony enjoys playing in the pool. Harmony has been friendly with the staff and other dogs. Harmony is not a fan of peanut butter," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Harmony does feel anxious when first meeting new people and dogs, but slowly becomes more comfortable.

Go visit Harmony and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!