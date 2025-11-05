CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It's no secret that the animal shelters in Corpus Christi are overcapacity, and now would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local dog pound. You could help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Let us introduce you to Hansel — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week. Hansel is located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Hansel (A384532) is a black and brown male Australian Cattle Dog. He is 9 months old, neutered, weighs 38.4 lbs., and has a heartworm status below the detectable limit.

Hansel's first day at CCACS was Oct. 21, 2025, and the staff has had a chance to get to know Hansel more.

"Hansel loves playing with toys and getting treats. He knows how to sit and walks well on a leash. Hansel feels anxious when first meeting new people and dogs," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

According to staff, Hansel is social and playful with other dogs and likes to run around in the yard with them.

Go visit Hansel and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A384532 [24petconnect.com]